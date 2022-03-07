 
close
Monday March 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Independent Spirit Awards 2022: All the glamorous blue-carpet arrivals, see pics

The 37th annual Film Independent Spirit awards took place on March 6, in California

By Web Desk
March 07, 2022
Independent Spirit Awards 2022: All the glamorous blue-carpet arrivals, see pics
Independent Spirit Awards 2022: All the glamorous blue-carpet arrivals, see pics

Hollywood stars dazzled at the blue-carpet of the 2022 edition of the Independent Film Spirit Awards, held at the Santa Monica Pier, California, on Sunday.

The Lost Daughter was the big winner of the night. Taylour Paige won the Best Female lead award for Zola and actor Simon Rex received the Best Male lead for Red Rocket.

Celebrities including Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Lily James and more walked the blue carpet of the star-studded event in glam outfits.

Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs and Michelle Yeoh also stunned in incredible ensembles to celebrate independent filmmaking.

Check out the best 2022 Independent Film Spirits Awrds blue-carpet looks here.

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield 
Regina Hall
Regina Hall
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart 
Lily James
Lily James
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh 
Deborah Ayorinde
Deborah Ayorinde
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney
Daveed Diggs
Daveed Diggs