Independent Spirit Awards 2022: All the glamorous blue-carpet arrivals, see pics

Hollywood stars dazzled at the blue-carpet of the 2022 edition of the Independent Film Spirit Awards, held at the Santa Monica Pier, California, on Sunday.
The Lost Daughter was the big winner of the night. Taylour Paige won the Best Female lead award for Zola and actor Simon Rex received the Best Male lead for Red Rocket.
Celebrities including Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Lily James and more walked the blue carpet of the star-studded event in glam outfits.
Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs and Michelle Yeoh also stunned in incredible ensembles to celebrate independent filmmaking.
Check out the best 2022 Independent Film Spirits Awrds blue-carpet looks here.
Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were dating.
Frozen star Idina Menzel shows off little Ukrainian girl singing ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen
Katy Perry appeared impressed with a 17-year-old 'American Idol' contestant
Virginia Giuffre is highly likely to want to make a statement
Machine Gun Kelly referred to Meghan Fox as ‘my wife’ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Ireland Baldwin speaks off prevailing struggles holding down caffeine following anxiety attacks