Netlfix bans services within Russia after Ukraine invasion

Netlfix has reportedly announced its decision to suspend all ongoing streaming services within Russia following the country’s decision to invade Ukraine, unprovoked.

The news has been announced in an official statement by the international streaming giant.

According to their statement, the service has not only blocked services, but have also cut ties with the country for any future projects, and other acquisitions.

For those unversed, Netflix has a number of projects in the works with Russian independent filmmakers, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk , which is currently on hold.

The statement by Netflix spokespeople reads, "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia."

This decision has come following Netflix’s refusal to carry the 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels, which have become a requirement under Russian law.