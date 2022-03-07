Kim Kardashian wants to spend rest of her life with boyfriend Pete Davidson?

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reflected on the age difference with boyfriend Pete Davidson and wants to spend rest of her life with him.
Kim is currently watching Netflix show Love Is Blind 2 as her romance with Pete Davidson is going strong following her divorce with former husband Kanye West.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star took to Twitter on Monday morning and tweeted, “Love is Blind 2 is everything.”
She further said, “I’m invested!”
The Love is Blind follows the journey of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like. They take a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.
With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series seeks to uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.
Sophie Turner enjoyed romantic dinner date with her hubby Joe Jonas amid growing pregnancy rumours
Kim Kardashian inevitably caught the eye as she wore head-to-toe shipping tape catsuit
The Batman has his fair share of pressures, from saving Gotham to saving movie theatres
The royal family has kept Prince Andrew around while sidelining Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan's sister Samantha alleges the Duchess made defamatory statements in the bombshell chat last March
Sebastian Stan is probably best known for his Marvel association