Kim Kardashian wants to spend rest of her life with boyfriend Pete Davidson?

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reflected on the age difference with boyfriend Pete Davidson and wants to spend rest of her life with him.



Kim is currently watching Netflix show Love Is Blind 2 as her romance with Pete Davidson is going strong following her divorce with former husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star took to Twitter on Monday morning and tweeted, “Love is Blind 2 is everything.”

She further said, “I’m invested!”

The Love is Blind follows the journey of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like. They take a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series seeks to uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.