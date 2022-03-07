Queen Elizabeth's sweet desire revealed

Queen Elizabeth II has a keen desire to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana in person.



The 95-year-old monarch "would desperately like to see" her 11th great-grandchild Lilibet who was born in June last year at a Santa Barbara hospital in California.



Lilibet hasn't had the chance to meet her 95-year-old great-grandmother in person as she has yet to travel to the UK. Meghan Markle has also not visited to Britain since her exit from the royal family in 2020, while Prince Harry has traveled twice.

Asked if he thinks an in-person meeting between Lili and the Queen will eventually take place, Brian Hoey - a royal author - told Express.co.uk: "I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household she really would desperately like to see the baby in this way.

"I think she would love to, I wonder whether it is going to happen, I would love to think it could."

He went on to say a meeting between the baby and the sovereign could have a powerful impact also on the public.

Asked if news of a reunion between the Sussexes and the Queen could help signal the royal rift is on the mend, Hoey said: "Yes, it would.

"It would be a very easy thing for the rift to be healed between them."

Speaking about the widely reported tensions between the Sussexes and the Firm, Hoey also said: "It may not be as bad as we on the outside think it is anyway.

"I am absolutely sure the Queen holds no feelings of disapproval towards Harry and Meghan, none whatsoever, she would certainly welcome them back if they came," claimed royal author Brian Hoey.