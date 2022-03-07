Sophie Turner covers up in stylish outfit during romantic dinner date with Joe Jonas amid pregnancy rumours

Sophie Turner covered up in a chic black winter coat as she stepped out for a romantic dinner date with her hubby Joe Jonas amid growing pregnancy rumours.
Game of Thrones star covered her rumoured baby bump on Saturday evening as she dined out with husband Joe Jonas during Paris Fashion Week.
The 25-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic in a long trench coat which she teamed with matching trousers and thick heeled boots.
Sophie carried handbag and wore a black face mask while making her way into a local restaurant.
Meanwhile, American musician Joe cut a dapper figure in a clean, grey jacket which he paired with a black Henley. The singer completed his night out look with black trousers, trainers and a silver chain necklace.
The couple first sparked online rumours that they were expecting their second child when Sophie wore a figure hugging green dress that appeared to show the outline of a pregnancy bump.
Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra also recently became first-time parents as they welcomed a daughter via surrogacy.
Joe and Sophie confirmed the news of their first child arrival in a statement released in July 2020 that said they were 'delighted to announce the birth of their baby.'
