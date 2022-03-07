Kim Kardashian slays in figure-clinging yellow and black outfit

Kim Kardashian rocked a distinctive skintight yellow and black catsuit from the Spanish label to draw attention to her famous curves while posing for photos before making her way inside.

The 41-year-old star inevitably caught the eye as she wore head-to-toe shipping tape catsuit at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.



The mum-of-four brushed off Kanye West divorce chaos as she graced the Balenciaga catwalk show in the French capital during her first appearance at the city's biannual Fashion Week.

Kanye's ex-wife's head-to-toe look was accentuated with a matching handbag, while heavily tinted sunglasses completed the outlandish ensemble.

Kim Kardashian's amazing appearance suggested as she was ready to be shipped straight back to her new beau Pete Davidson.