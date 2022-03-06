Prince William suffered a lot from Prince Harry and Meghan's shocking move

Prince William has reportedly endured great pain from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell decision to step away as senior working members of the Royal Family broke William inside and the couple's Oprah Winfrey interview, which shook the entire family to its core, sparked “added anguish” for Prince William, according to a royal author.

Harry and Meghan, who moved to the US and established their home in Montecito after quitting the royal duties in 2020, sat down with the US TV host for a tell-all interview in 2021 where they made a series of bombshell claims about their time as senior royals.

In the aftermath of the interview being aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement addressing the accusations, which read: “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

According to royal author Robert Hardman, the interview particularly impacted Harry’s older brother William.

In an extract of his new book, 'Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II' ​, Hardman wrote: “For Prince William, there was the added anguish of seeing the younger brother whom he had protected (and who had idolised him) now throwing incendiary and, in some cases, unanswerable charges into the public domain, fully aware of their likely impact. ‘William,’ says one friend, ‘was as low as I’d ever seen him.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are still standing with the Queen and executing the assigned jobs brilliantly.

