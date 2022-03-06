Kristen Stewart dishes on her upcoming directorial after scooping up American Riviera Award

Very soon Kristen Stewart could be creating magic from behind the camera -- as a director.



The 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was recently awarded the American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Amid all, she spoke about a lot of things including her directorial debut.

Stewart received the award with a heartfelt tribute from her Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Charlize Theron.

Charlize in her introduction for the actress before presenting her the award mentioned how Spencer has been her favourite work of Kristen and added,

"It’s not an easy task to take on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into this character. You gave us a glimpse into her soul in the most tactful and heart-wrenching way", via The Hollywood Reporter.

Further on, Kristen herself spoke about her career at the film festival and even gave an insight into her plans to direct a film.

Speaking about the same, Stewart admitted, "I’m trying to put a movie together right now,” she said. “I have a couple of balls in the air. I’ll tease you with that, but I’m very excited. The worst thing is when you can’t tell everything to everyone all at once", via THR.

While Kristen didn't give out any details about her directorial plans, it has been reported that the actress will be adapting The Chronology of Water, a memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch. As for her work after Spencer, the actress will be next seen alongside Viggo Mortensen, Scott Speedman, and Lea Seydoux in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.