Queen told Barack Obama to leave state banquet for THIS reason

The Queen does not make exceptions on her sleeping schedule even for the most important of guests including the Obama family.

Apparently the Queen wanted to conclude a state banquet with then-President Barack Obama and then-First Lady Michelle Obama as she wanted to hit the snooze button.

UK’s former chancellor of the exchanger George Osborne was given the big task to give orders to one of the most powerful and influential people in the world.

He wrote in his book, Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II about how Barack was having the time of his life at the banquet but his enjoyment had to be cut short: "Obama had been enjoying himself so much that the Queen had eventually taken the Chancellor of the Exchequer to one side to ask if he might, very discreetly, let the U.S. President know that it was bedtime.

"I just said: "Yes, Ma’am,' George Osborne recalls. 'I could see Obama with a drink in hand, and I was thinking: What do I do? I couldn’t just interrupt and say: ‘Oh, the Queen wants you to go to bed’.

"Fortunately, he was saved by the Queen’s private secretary, who gently nudged proceedings to a close."