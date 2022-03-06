Reality TV star donates stunning $25 million to Ukrainian refugees

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel has raised a whopping $25 million to help Ukrainian war effort

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel has raised a whopping $25 million to help Ukrainian war effort as the country faces an extreme crisis in the face of Russian invasion.

According to The New York Post, Frankel, a Real Housewives of New York City alum, shared the news in an Instagram story.

Frankel highlighted that her foundation, BStrong, was investing $10 million to relocate Ukrainian refugees and another $15 million was being used in on-ground efforts.

“We are partnering with different apparel companies, food companies, lodging companies to be announced later, to place these people in lodging,” Frankel shared in another Instagram Story shared on Thursday.

“Thousands of people in lodging and you already knew that we already partnered with travel companies for trains and planes, so it’s planes, trains, lodging, food and clothing for refugees and aid going in,” she added.

Frankel has previously helped victims of natural disasters in the US and around the globe since the launch of BStrong in 2017.