Shah Rukh Khan hugs driver in sweet gesture lauded by fans: Watch

File Footage





Shah Rukh Khan’s latest gesture towards his driver has left fans swooning over his manners and good heart all over again!

According to reports, SRK was spotted at an Indian airport as he geared up to fly to Spain for the shoot of his upcoming film Pathaan.

In typical Shah Rukh Khan style, the actor stopped to give his driver Sameer a hug before walking through the departure gates. Not only that, but he also made sure to specially greet the airport security.





The gesture, recorded and shared by paparazzi present at the venue, has since gone viral with fans of Shah Rukh hailing him as real ‘king’.

One fan commented on the video saying, “Dil se dua nikalti hai SRK ke liye (The heart prays for SRK).”

Yet another admirer commented: “King of a million hearts!”