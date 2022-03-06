Prince Harry ‘needs’ Prince Charles’ coronation invite to ‘re-invigorate’ brand: ‘Nail in coffin’

Prince Harry may end up losing the charm to his Sussex brand without royalties and experts fear that being a no-show to Prince Charles’ coronation will be the ‘official nail in the coffin’.



This claim has been made by royal author and professor Pauline Maclaren.

She began by telling Express, "I’m sure that Harry will certainly attend his father’s coronation – although it is still some way off, of course!”

“It remains to be seen how the couple’s relationship with Charles will evolve over the intervening years but their attendance would definitely re-invigorate their brand’s royal aspects which are becoming rather jaded currently."

For those unversed, Duchess Camilla will also be crowned right alongside her husband, and will receive the title of Queen consort Camilla.