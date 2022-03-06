Julia Fox breaks down which ‘elements’ of Kanye West relationship were real

Julia Fox breaks down some of the candid moments of her relationship with Kanye West and explains the parts that made it all ‘feel real’.

Fox shared details about her relationship during an interview with the New York Times.

In it, she began by detailing the crash courses into fame that Kanye provided her during their 15-day affair and told the publication, "I’m still 1,000 percent me."

"Nothing’s changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous."

However, with fame comes an overwhelming reality and it caused Fox to put a stop to it all.

She explained, "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."

However, that is not to say the relationship was just an exchange of give-and-take, "I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real."

"It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend—and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."