Prince William, Kate Middleton expected to be seen less together

Royal fans are expected to see less of Prince William and Kate Middleton together in the future.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser, as new blueprints for the royal family are being drawn up, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to be separate from each other.

While writing for News AU, this new change, she said, will put pressure on their marriage as they will be taking on a significant amount of responsibilities, which will keep them apart.

She added that because of this new change, Kate could be more favoured by the public and the press, sparking resentment and jealousy.

Palace insiders spoke of the risk to the Daily Mail: "Courtiers acknowledge this [new approach] could put some strain on William, just like it did his father, Charles when the cameras naturally gravitate towards his more glamorous wife.

"That can have its difficulties because then you see the Press will only be following her jobs. And that’s what happened with Charles and Diana.

"William will be seen as the boring bloke in the blue suit. The blood royals always make out they don’t want the attention, but of course, they do."