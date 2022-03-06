Queen COVID-19 recovery rejoices Britain: 'Relieved'

Queen Elizabeth II COVID-19 recovery has been a real morale booster for the people in UK, says royal expert.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, Richard Fitzwilliams highlighted how public is relieved and happy about the 95-year-old testing positive for the virus.
He said: "I'm sure the public will be very relieved and delighted. It is a morale boost to see the Queen at a time like this with so much depressing news."
The monarch is expected to return to work in the coming week since beating COVID.
A source told the publication: "The plan going forward is very much back to before the Queen contracted Covid."
Mr Fitzwilliams added: "We know how important [Prince Philip] was to her and we also know how devoted she is to the Commonwealth. These are two engagements she will attend if she can.
"We know, from what we've heard, that she seems to have made a good recovery from Covid, which is excellent."
Meanwhile, Queen has made generous donations to help the Ukrainians, confirmed by the Disasters Emergency Committee.
Their official page tweeted: "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."
Georgina Rodriguez talks about her love life and past in Netflix documentary
Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 25th birthday today
On March 3, the Queen also held Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.
Hipgnosis has acquired the music catalogue of Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen
Prince William is gushing over wife Kate Middleton in rare comment
Prince Harry criticised for not doing much for Ukranians