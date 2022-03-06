Queen COVID-19 recovery rejoices Britain: 'Relieved'

Queen Elizabeth II COVID-19 recovery has been a real morale booster for the people in UK, says royal expert.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Richard Fitzwilliams highlighted how public is relieved and happy about the 95-year-old testing positive for the virus.

He said: "I'm sure the public will be very relieved and delighted. It is a morale boost to see the Queen at a time like this with so much depressing news."

The monarch is expected to return to work in the coming week since beating COVID.

A source told the publication: "The plan going forward is very much back to before the Queen contracted Covid."

Mr Fitzwilliams added: "We know how important [Prince Philip] was to her and we also know how devoted she is to the Commonwealth. These are two engagements she will attend if she can.

"We know, from what we've heard, that she seems to have made a good recovery from Covid, which is excellent."

Meanwhile, Queen has made generous donations to help the Ukrainians, confirmed by the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Their official page tweeted: "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."