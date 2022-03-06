Queen 'hurt' by Meghan Markle 'wounding charges of racism'

Queen Elizabeth II is very 'hurt' by Meghan Markle's claims about being racially targeted within the Firm during her time in UK.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman writes in Daily Mail: "Time and again over her 70 years on the throne — during which she has been a devoted Head of the Commonwealth — I have seen how the Queen has gone out of her way to promote inter-racial, multi-faith, cross-community cohesion.

"All of which will have made it particularly upsetting, in her tenth decade, to find her monarchy facing imprecise yet wounding charges of racism not from republicans or culture warriors — but from within her own family."

Meghan in her bombshell 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, revealed that there were conversations around her concerning the skin colour of her unborn son, Archie.

At the time, The Palace said the Royal Family is taking Meghan and Harry's allegations 'very seriously.'

Its statement read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

"Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."