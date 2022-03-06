Boney Kapoor heaps praises on Janhvi Kapoor, calls her ‘Simple, down to earth’

Boney Kapoor sends out his warm wishes to her daughter Janhvi Kapoor as she marks her 25th birthday today.



The Dhadak actor has turned a year older and wishes have already started pouring in.

As soon as the clock struck 12, Janhvi’s father and filmmaker took to his photo-sharing app and posted a sweet picture from Janhvi’s childhood to wish her a happy birthday.

Sharing the photograph, Boney penned a heart-touching post for Janhvi and lavished praise on her.

“Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta,” he wrote.

He also shared another childhood picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday my trillion $ baby.”

Fans and followers also rushed to the filmmaker’s post and poured in birthday wishes for Janhvi. One of the fans wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful actress”, while another one commented, “Happy birthday & lots of love.”

Meanwhile, the birthday girl shared some swoon-worthy snaps of her beautiful moments with her friends on Instagram as she celebrated her 25th birthday in Tirupati.





