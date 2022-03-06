Camila Cabello addresses depressive struggles in early 20s: ‘So so hard’

Camila Cabello breaks down her ‘overwhelming struggles’ and emotions she’s come face-to-face with since she turned 20.

The singer made this admission during one of her candid heart to hearts with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

There she started by admitting, "Before this album, I feel like early 20s were so hard, literally so hard.”

"I was just like, 'What can I do? What therapist can I see?' Like, 'What do I [expletive] do to just feel OK and feel stable?'”

"And I'm finally at a place where I feel like I've had experiences, I'm doing the therapy, I've put in a lot of work. And I'm really at a place where I'm like, 'OK'.”

Even though "It is true. That wisdom cannot really be gained through... Obviously, books, and reading, and podcasts, and all of the self-help [expletive], it's good. But I do feel like just nothing beats experience and just living it.”

She also added, "And I think I am at a point where I'm like, 'You know what? I'm OK. I'm good.' I feel like I'm at a place where I don't need things to be perfect to enjoy my life...”

"I feel the most balanced and least... I feel like I have the least mental suffering that I've had. In my late adolescent years and my early 20s, there was a lot of that.”

Before concluding she also added, “I feel like it does show in the music that I really did not have anxiety in the studio at all."