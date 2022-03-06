Janhvi Kapoor rings in her 25th birthday with friends in Tirupati

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today.

The Dhadak actor once again drew the attention of her fans as she has shared some swoon-worthy snaps of her beautiful moments with her friends on Instagram as she marks her 25th birthday in Tirupati.

In the pictures, the 25-year-old actor is seen having fun with her girl gang She is dressed in a magenta and green coloured saree and completed her look with a plait.



While her make-up was flawless and completed her look with some jewellery. Her panache was unmissable in the beautiful saree and did remind us of her mother Sridevi.

Celebrities like Shanaya Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped hearts for the birthday girl.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor treated fans with a beautiful throwback pic from Janhvi’s childhood days on her birthday. He wrote, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta.”