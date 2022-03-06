Prince Harry adviced to 'say fewer words, act more' amid Ukraine war

Prince Harry adviced to 'say fewer words, do more actions' amid Ukraine war

Prince Harry is dubbed 'insensitive' during his NAACP speech over Ukraine war with Meghan Markle.

Royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop notes that otherwise 'a force of good,' the Duke of Sussex has disappointed experts with his speech about raising voice for the war-torn region.

Dr Dunlop tells MailPlus that Harry was "a bit behind the curve" this week.

She said: "I genuinely have no issue with the pair, I think they do good work.

"They have certainly been acknowledged for their work with this award.

"But I found the whole Hollywood aspect of the event, given what was going on in Ukraine, a bit insensitive.

"That is not their fault, that is Hollywood in its own kind of love bubble."

Host Jo Elvin said: "But they could have had a word about it maybe."

The royal commentator responded: "They could have toned it down a bit because there was Harry in his tux and he went 'We all stand by Ukraine'.

"I thought I want you to do more in this instance, Harry. Give us something.

"A lot of people are feeling impotent, and it felt fewer words and more action in this moment I wanted from Harry.

"There he was slightly navel-gazing, saying he was meant to be with his wife because together they understand injustice and they listen to people who are not listened to.

"It jarred for me, slightly.

"Although I think they are generally a force for the good, it felt like they were behind the curve on this."

During their NAACP Awards acceptance speech, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle also talked about Ukraine.

Harry said: “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our support as a global community.

“I think it’s safe to say I come from a very different background to my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief that the most overlooked are often the most important to listen to.”

Earlier this week, the Queen along with Prince William and Prince Charles donated an undisclosed amount for the Ukranian cause.