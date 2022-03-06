Meghan Markle criticised over photographer

Meghan Markle was devastated that her father Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding.

The former actress was walled down the aisle by none other than Prince Charles, the father of her husband Prince Harry.

Royal fans and the US-based couple's critics are speculating about the photographer who took pictures of Meghan's father being sized by a tailor.

According to a royal commentator, the photographer who took Thomas Markle's picture was reportedly known to the Duchess.

It has been claimed that they previously worked together and Meghan has reportedly hired him since moving to California.

Royal fans hold the photographer responsible for 'destroying' her wedding and relationship with her father.

They also criticized the Duchess for working with him.