Hilaria Baldwin takes a break from social media

By Web Desk
March 06, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin on Saturday said  she is taking a break from social media, without giving any reason.

Taking to Instagram, Alec Baldwin's wife said "I promise I'll be back. I love you all and know  you worry, so want to give you heads up."

She added, "I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting  you  know  we are ok. Be good to yourselves and so much love and good  energy to you."


Her  announcement came days after Alec Baldwin has faced fresh criticism for the shooting on the set of his move "Rust" that killed a woman.