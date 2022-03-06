Hilaria Baldwin takes a break from social media

Hilaria Baldwin on Saturday said she is taking a break from social media, without giving any reason.

Taking to Instagram, Alec Baldwin's wife said "I promise I'll be back. I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you heads up."

She added, "I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok. Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you."





Her announcement came days after Alec Baldwin has faced fresh criticism for the shooting on the set of his move "Rust" that killed a woman.