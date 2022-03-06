Blake Shelton prepares to quit music

Blake Shelton - whose decades-spanning career is going from strength to strength - has admitted that he is already prepared for the day when he will no longer record music to make way for up-and-coming stars to take his place.
The country singer, who's enjoying married life with Gwen Stefani, has dropped a bombshell about his future that will no doubt leave his army of fans saddened.
"It's always over at some point, and I've always been prepared for that and I've braced myself for it," he told Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton at this year's Country Radio Seminar.
"I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago that it's coming."
Gwen Stefani's hubby went on to say: "People are going to get tired of you winning the awards. They're going to get tired of you having number one, after number one, after number one, and they may not be mad at you, but they've already got two or three of your albums. How many albums do I need by Blake Shelton?"
"I know that and I'm thankful and I'm proud of that. When it's my time to make room for somebody else, the last thing I want to do is kick and scream to keep my spot."
Relaxing his fans, Blake added he still has a few years of being "relevant" left in him. "I want to make great records and the moment that I feel like I'm really not that relevant anymore, I don't think I want to make them anymore."
