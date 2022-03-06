Meghan Markle lends her voice for a good cause

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle has continued her charitable efforts by lending her voice to CARE’s #HerVoice campaign, which celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD).
The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly joined voices like feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem and actress Laura Dern for the video, featuring in CARE’s powerful new video ahead of International Women’s Day.
Fresh from receiving the NAACP President’s Award for the work she and Prince Harry have been doing with the Archewell Foundation, Meghan Markle features prominently in a powerful new video for CARE.
The organization has premiered its new campaign titled #HerVoice in advance of International Women's Day 2022. CARE works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice.
The purpose of their latest campaign is to “celebrate the generations of women who have inspired us, taught us, and moved us to change the world”.
Bella Hadid shows off diamond on her tooth while strolling the Paris streets during fashion week
Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift's previous relationship has been in headlines lately
Palace officials under fire for still having Prince Andrew and Prince Harry listed as Counsellors of State in the UK
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘anxiously awaiting’ child-free royal tours and trips in the future
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for creating ‘third-rate content’ in contracts for Netflix and Spotify
Shahid Kapoor twins with son Zain in latest picture, take a look