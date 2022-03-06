Bella Hadid, Gigi and Paris Jackson leave fans awestruck with their fierce runway walks in Paris

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid stole the show as they hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The model sister are simply dominating Paris Fashion Week with their fierce runway walks as they continued to amaze people in stunning outfits.

Bella, 25, looked stunning as she strutted down the catwalk in a translucent veil that was adorned with red polka dots and glittering fringe for an added dose of drama while leading the models at the catwalk show.



She rocked a white corset that cinched her in at her tiny waist and showed off her svelte figure. To elevate her look, Bella grasped a single red rose. Her brunette locks were tucked up under her veil and she wore a pale palette of makeup to accentuate her pretty features.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid also looked equally stunning in an unusual orange patterned headdress, that had gold circle dripping from it for extra glamour.

The supermodel wore a black mini skirt with a side split to show off her toned legs, which she covered in skintight stripy leg warmers. She also rocked a thick orange coat, and a floral patterned cape flowed behind her as she made her way down the runway.

Musician and model Paris Jackson also attracted massive applause for her eclectic sense of style as she also graced the runway alongside Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, rocking a strapless dress to attend the star-studded catwalk show.

