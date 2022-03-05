Opposition to submit no-confidence motion after PPP's long march, says Khursheed Shah

PPP leader Khursheed Shah on Saturday said that the Opposition will submit the no-confidence motion at the end of PPP’s long march against the PTI-led government.



The MNA arrived in Islamabad following the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Talking about the motion, Shah said that around 12-13 MNAs have made the decision that the current government should be sent packing as " they cannot bear the failures of Prime Minister Imran Khan."

He further said that Opposition will as the speaker to requisition the National Assembly after the PPP's long march ends.

Fazl, Nawaz satisfied with Opposition's numbers to secure no-trust move

On the other hand, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday expressed satisfaction on the Opposition's numbers to secure the no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

The Opposition leaders held discussions to move the no-trust motion during a telephonic conversation, sources privy to the matter said.



According to the sources, Fazl briefed Nawaz on the Opposition’s progress and the two leaders agreed to oust the incumbent government.

Last month, the Opposition had announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Since the announcement, the Opposition has started contacting the allies of the PTI government and disgruntled members of the ruling party.

Three main Opposition leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman, and Shahbaz Sharif have also held multiple meetings to develop a strategy on the motion.

On the other hand, the government has downplayed the moves and has maintained that Opposition would fail.

— Thumbnail image: AFP