Sunny Leone gives a shut up call to trolls claiming she adopted daughter for publicity

Sunny Leone has slammed the trolls who accused the star that she had adopted her daughter, Nisha, only for publicity.
In an interview with DNA, she said it was ‘ridiculous and childish’ of people who were judging her based on one video.
A video was circulated on social media in January, in which Leone was seen holding hands of her sons Noah and Asher while her daughter was seen coming down the stairs by herself. Several social media users accused the actor that of not paying attention to Nisha ‘since she was adopted’.
"I think that the person who wrote that is someone who is not a part of my daily life. I don't need one picture to dictate my parenting to my children and someone to judge me based on one picture,” the actor said reacting to the accusations.
She continued saying, “How about you live your life in my shoes for at least five minutes before you sit and judge me, my kids and my family and my parenting skills and me loving one over the other! I mean, come on it's ridiculous, it's childish."
"Any parent knows what it takes to raise a child or even multiple children. So, to the commenters out there, grow up. That's what I would say," she concluded.
Kris Jenner revealed that Kourtney Kardashian has long been waiting to find balance in her life
Camila Cabello shares birthday plans and reveals the time period she's ‘nostalgic for’ in the upcoming celebration
Ed Sheeran was referred as a ‘magpie’ for who ‘borrows’ music ideas from other’s songs
Robert Pattinson says he got in trouble for stealing socks from 'The Batman' set
The ‘stepchildren’ of Prince Charles are reportedly in line for royal titles of their own once he becomes King
Lady Gaga will ‘highlight the importance of supporting next generation of talent’ at 2022 BAFTA awards