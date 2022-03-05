Sunny Leone gives a shut up call to trolls claiming she adopted daughter for publicity

Sunny Leone reacts to criticism about her parenting skills, asks trolls to ‘grow up’

Sunny Leone has slammed the trolls who accused the star that she had adopted her daughter, Nisha, only for publicity.

In an interview with DNA, she said it was ‘ridiculous and childish’ of people who were judging her based on one video.

A video was circulated on social media in January, in which Leone was seen holding hands of her sons Noah and Asher while her daughter was seen coming down the stairs by herself. Several social media users accused the actor that of not paying attention to Nisha ‘since she was adopted’.

"I think that the person who wrote that is someone who is not a part of my daily life. I don't need one picture to dictate my parenting to my children and someone to judge me based on one picture,” the actor said reacting to the accusations.

She continued saying, “How about you live your life in my shoes for at least five minutes before you sit and judge me, my kids and my family and my parenting skills and me loving one over the other! I mean, come on it's ridiculous, it's childish."

"Any parent knows what it takes to raise a child or even multiple children. So, to the commenters out there, grow up. That's what I would say," she concluded.