Kourtney Kardashian 'craved' for 'balance' with Travis Barker: reveals Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner revealed that Kourtney Kardashian has long been 'craving' for balance in her life which she has finally found in romance with Travis Barker.

During her conversation with Bustle, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum dished on her first-born’s love-live with the Blink-182 drummer.

“At some point you have to kind of make a decision about how you’re going to spend your time and how you’re going to balance,” Jenner explained.

“I think that Kourtney’s really found that balance that she has craved for so long. And she’s been happy. You can see it on her face and in the way she is and her laughter,” she added.

Earlier, the Poosh founder also talked to the outlet about being less interties in running a business than rest of the members of the Kardashian clan.

“Working is not my top priority; it never will be,” she admitted. “And it’s kind of true.”

“Like, I want to work to the place where I’m happy. Right now, I’m actually working more than I have [on Poosh],” she added.

Meanwhile, the couple is reportedly planning their private wedding which will only be attuned by their close family members and close friends.