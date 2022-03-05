David Beckham and Brooklyn’s wrestling video leaves internet in splits

David Beckham left fans rolling on the floor while laughing with a throwback video of him wrestling with his son Brooklyn Beckham as he turned 23 on Friday.
Taking to Instagram Story, the Manchester United alum dropped their hilarious clip of fighting in the street as he penned a birthday wish for his eldest one.
“Maybe at 23 you will win one, love you mate @brooklynbeckham,” he wrote on the video.
The football star also uploaded his photo of his son’s childhood as he showered love the birthday boy.
“Happy Birthday to my amazing boy. Happy Birthday bust we love u so much. Have the most amazing day,” he captioned the post.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was recently slammed for riding on his parents’ coattails as he signed a major gig of Vogue’s YouTube channel amidst his bid to become a chef.
He has also invested £100,000 in production of each of the episode of his new online cookery series.
