Singer Ross Golan 'hates funding' Russia invasion of Ukraine: ‘Can’t fund this war’

Musicians around the world demand for their music licensing ties with Russia to be severed because the government is taking royalties to fund the Ukrainian invasion.

The petition has been started by songwriter Ross Golan and he revealed, “Currently, a portion of our royalties are going directly to the Russian government, which in turn funds their invasion into Ukraine.”

Since “The global songwriting business stands with Ukraine. I refuse to have my songs licensed in Russia while their government invades Ukraine.”

He further clarified, “I’m signing this petition asking that my collection society sever ties with RAO (Russia’s government-mandated collection society) immediately. Join the fight against tyranny by signing up.”

This news comes shortly after the Oscars, Eurovision and Emmys banned Russian entries in light of their continued efforts to cripple Ukrainian independence.