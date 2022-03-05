Prince Charles, William donate generously to help people fleeing conflict in Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William have made ‘generous’ donations to help people fleeing conflict in Ukraine.



The Disasters Emergency Committee has launched an urgent appeal to help the people fleeing after Russian invasion.

The UK government will match pound-for-pound up to £20 million donated by the public to this appeal.

British Queen Elizabeth II was the first royal to make ‘generous’ donations to the appeal by the DEC.

The DEC tweeted on March 3, “Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily.”

Now, according to the Mirror UK, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his father future king Prince Charles are the latest royals to make donations to the appeal.

However, the amount of donations was not disclosed.

According to the Mirror, the Disasters Emergency Committee has raised over £55 million till now.