PM Imran grieved over Shane Warne’s death

Australia’s legendary former cricketer Shane Warne (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Australia’s legendary former cricketer Shane Warne.

Australia’s former star cricketer Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran said, “Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of cricketer Shane Warne, a bowling genius who took the art of leg spin to new heights.”

Paying tribute to the late cricketer, PM said, “He will be missed across the cricketing world.”

Shane Warne dies at 52

Former Australian player Shane Warne died of a suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 52 in Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management said in a statement released to the Australian media outlet Fox Sports.

He represented Australia from 1992 to 2007.

The legendary spinner played 145 Test matches for the Australian team, while he had taken 708 wickets in the longest format of the game. He had also represented Australia in 194 One Day Internationals and taken 293 wickets.

Hours before his death Warne had tweeted on the demise of former Australian legend Rod Marsh.