Amy Schumer addresses worries surrounding son Gene’s Autism fears

Amy Schumer weighs in her worries surrounding childcare and the possibility that her son may be diagnosed with Autism in the future.
The comedian made these revelations during her appearance on Chelsea Handler‘s podcast, Dear Chelsea.
She began by addressing her fears surrounding his potential diagnosis and was quoted saying, “I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism.”
She also went on to hail parents for their dedication towards their children with the diagnosis and added, “Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult.”
However, “if Gene does wind up having ASD, I’m not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting, I’m not hoping either way.”
