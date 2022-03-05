Amal Clooney gives rare insight into her ‘wonderful’ marriage with George Clooney

Amal Clooney is honored to join the list of the TIME’s 2022 Women of the Year. She has been named among the incredible group of ‘extraordinary women’ such as Kacey Musgraves, Kerry Washington and MJ Rodriguez.

Talking about her work and achievements, the 44-year-old human rights activities has shared a rare look into her marriage with George Clooney in her profile for the magazine.

In an interview with Time magazine, published March 2, Amal discussed balancing work and family life with husband George through their Clooney Foundation for Justice. "Marriage has been wonderful," the human rights activist said. "I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter."

"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined," she expressed. "I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance."

Amal and George got married in 2014. The couple shares 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

She also addressed that she uses her public profile to highlight her humanitarian work. "In terms of an increased public profile, I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important. That can definitely benefit some clients," Amal explained.

Back in November 2021, the Midnight Sky actor had also gushed about his feelings for Amal and their adorable family. In an episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, George described Amal as "the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman" he has ever met.