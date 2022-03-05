Sara Ali Khan shares a hilarious video to wish ‘baby’ brother Ibrahim on his 21st birthday

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan shared a hilarious video to wish her brother Ibrahim on his 21st birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actor posted the video recorded by their mother Amrita Singh.
In the video, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen chilling in a beautiful location.
She wrote, “Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother!”
“Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it’s major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter.”
“Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best.”
Over 1.5 million fans have reacted to Sara Ali Khan’s latest post.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh
