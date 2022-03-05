Shane Warne wished Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt to star in his biopic

Shane Warne’s sudden death has left fans shocked who are now going through his previous interviews as his wish to Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt to star in his biopic has emerged on the surface.
The legendary Australian cricketer once told news.com.au. that an Indian production company was planning to make his biopic however the project never saw the light of the day due to Covid-19 pandemic.
“A guy has written a script about it, this company want to shoot it, so it’s basically a Hollywood movie shot for India,” Warne had shared.
“And they’re basing it on my story of how we put together the Royals in 2008 and they’ve ‘Hollywood-ised’ it,” he had said while revealing his desire that either of the Hollywood A-listers should play him in the film.
Warne breathed his last in Thailand where he was found dead of a suspected heart attack on March 4.
