Meghan Markle sister Samantha receives flak for lawsuit: 'Did she even mention her?'

Meghan Markle's fans are supporting the Duchess against law suit from family member.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, sparked fury amongst Sussex fans after suing the 41-year-old for defamation. According to the elder sibling, Meghan made "demonstrably false and malicious statements" to "a worldwide audience" during interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Turning to Twitter, one wished: "I hope Meghan files a counter suit."

"Did Meghan even mention her?!"mocked another fan of the Suits star.

"If I recall correctly basically all Meghan said about Sammie is: I don’t talk about people I don’t know and she was raised as an only child. What is she suing for?" a third joined the bandwagon.

"I do not believe she is going to sue and I am not even going to read the article," wrote another.

"Not today Samantha. Let’s finish with Ukraine first. C’mon now," one said, referring to more important issues in the world.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry made bombshell claims during their tell-all sit in with Oprah. The couple revealed that their son was targeted for his skin colour even before his birth and that they pay for their own security after the Firm cut down their budget.