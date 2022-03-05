Prince Harry 'will surely come' to UK for Prince Philip amid legal battle, predict experts

Prince Harry is predicted to reunite with the royals this month for Prince Philip's memorial service, despite his ongoing lawsuit against the British government.

Russell Myers, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor and Ian Vogler believe the Duke of Sussex would not miss the ode.

Mr Myers began: “He’s put himself into a difficult position to be honest because of the court case which is ongoing against the British Government, claiming that he can’t come back to the UK or bring his family because it’s too dangerous.

“The fact that he had his security stripped away from him by the Home Office is obviously an ongoing issue.

“I think if it was something like the Duke of Edinburgh’s Thanksgiving Service, that probably does change it somewhat because, as the Home Office has said, he would be offered special protected persons category and they would give him the appropriate support and protection.”

Mr Vogler added: “We’re heading into the Invictus Games in April as well so I’m sure we’re going to see Harry, either at that service…

“He’s got to come for that [Prince Philip’s Memorial Service] surely.

“I think people looking to spot Harry, I think there’s going to be some sightings.”

“I’m sure he’ll come for the memorial event.”

Harry ealrier claimed that he feels unsafe to bring family to the UK and thus asked to fund his own security in the UK- an offer rejected by the Home Office.

Harry’s legal representatives said at the time that he “inherited a security risk at birth, for life."

They said: “In absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home.”