Steve Harvey says he is not ready to let Lori marry Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey thinks daughter Lori Harvey is far away from getting married.

The 65-year-old had a hard time answering if he would say yes to his step-daughter marrying former People's Sexist Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan.

Speaking on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” Thursday, the TV star was evidently confused in a game of Sip or Spill

“Man, this is a hard one,”he began.

“I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one,” he continued. “I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man.”

Steve’s new confessions comes after he confessed PDA-filled photo of Lori and her Black Panther star boyfriend made him very uncomfortable.

“I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there,” he told Ellen DeGeneres in January. “I’m not really feeling that picture.”

However, Steve does not deny the fact that B. Jordan is “a really good guy."

“He gave my wife some skis. Who do that?” he told Ellen. “Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

Jordan and Lori started dating in 2020 before publicly announcing their relationship in 2021.