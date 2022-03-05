Angelina Jolie signs deal with Fremantle, will make 'sophisticated' documentaries

Angelina Jolie is joining hands with Fremantle to tell powerful stories .
Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle's Global CEO, said in a news release that their organisation it excited to welcome Jolie on board, "joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor and humanitarian."
Mullin added, "Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world. We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience."
As per the news release, Jolie declared the purpose of her partnership is "to have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective."
As per the release, the joint venture will help develop "sophisticated, powerful and internationally focused" documentaries, original series and feature films.
Angelina Jolie will direct, produce and star in the projects as per requirement.
