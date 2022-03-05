Paul Rudd looks dapper on the sets of upcoming Marvel’s 'Ant-Man'

Paul Rudd looks dapper as he was spotted filming upcoming Marvel’s Ant-Man

Paul Rudd was seen for the first time on the sets of Marvel’s upcoming super hero movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The Shrink Next Door actor was spotted smiling while holding a cup of coffee as he shoots for the movie in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old actor looked dapper in a navy blue jacket paired with grey shirt and denim.

Paul Rudd was captured shooting for Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’





It is the third installment of Ant-Man which features Rudd in the lead as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man.

It also stars Evangeline Lilly as Hope Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Wasp along with Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton.

Recently, rumors started pouring in that actor-comedian, Bill Murray, will be seen in the third part of Ant-Man. However, Rudd denied the rumors saying, “Oh, I've heard about this rumor, but it's a rumor.”

“I mean, I think maybe they got, you know, there was like some cross-pollination and they were thinking about this,” he added.

The movie will hit the theaters in 2023.

