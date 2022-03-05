'Euphoria' set branded 'toxic' for exhausting crew, denying food breaks

Euphoria is under hot waters for mistreating crew members.
An anonymous crew member told Daily Beast: "I understand that I'm doing background work. I'm not the most important person there, I know where I am on the totem pole."
The insider continued, "But it got to a point where I was like, I'm still a person, I'm still human. Please let me go to the restroom, don't tell me I can't go for 30 minutes or tell me I can't get a snack when you're not going to feed me and it's 4 a.m. It just very much felt like we didn't exist as people."
Upon inquiry, HBO told Variety: "The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority"
"The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It's not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer," the statement added.
"We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised," HBO concluded.
Meanwhile, Jacob Eroldi, who plays Noah Flynn in the blockbuster series, confirmed that the crew and cast had long shooting schedules while rolling for season 2.
"We shoot for so long, and it takes so many hours. And you know it’s worthwhile while you’re doing it, but a 16-hour day is a 16-hour day," he said.
