Stevie Wonder addresses ‘atrocious’ invasion of Ukraine: ‘Hate has no color, loyalty’

Stevie Wonder reminds fans across the world ‘This is not just a Ukrainian war’ because ‘Today, Ukraine is in a battle for the soul of the world’.

The singer issued his statement in a Twitter video that simultaneously brought more attention to the atrocities being carried out within Ukraine, as well as his desire to “prevent World War 3” from unfolding.

The singer started by pondering a question of universal independence and admitted, “Can we survive if Ukraine does not? That is the question that all of us should ask.”

“Are we surprised that the forces of evil are alive and aggressive in today’s world?” because “I’m not surprised, and you shouldn’t be either.”

He could also be heard saying, “I write and sing about it because I can feel it. You should know about it because you can see, unless you have a blind eye to it and don’t want to do anything about it, you should see it.”

Even though the fighting currently is limited to the boundaries of Ukraine and the Russian infantry, Wonder further added, “This is not just a Ukrainian war: Today, Ukraine is in a battle for the soul of the world.”

“As we speak, they’re fighting forces of evil. We have seen what evil has and can do. Doesn’t matter what country or color. Now, evil threatens the sovereignty of one country and the sanctity of all others. What additional tragedies will it take for us to stop this aggression?”

His concluding remarks included a message of hope, “Hate has no color, has no loyalty. Greed has no commitment, but to itself,” he emphasized.

“Only you, the people, can prevent World War 3. We must stand up to hate and kill hate before it kills us. I believe in power of the people, all the people. We can stop this right now.”