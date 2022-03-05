Camila Cabello 'just living with' Shawn Mendes breakup: 'I'm doing therapy'

Camila Cabello turned to self love after the grief of her breakup.

The Havana hitmaker, who dated singer Shawn Mendes for two years, announced her split in 2021. Now, speaking to Zane Lowe ahead of new album Familia, Camila is recalling the heart break.

"Before this album, I feel like early 20s were so hard, literally so hard," she said in her interview for Apple Music 1.

"I was just like, "What can I do? What therapist can I see?" Like, "What do I f****** do to just feel OK and feel stable?"' added the singer.

"And I'm finally at a place where I feel like I've had experiences, I'm doing the therapy, I've put in a lot of work. And I'm really at a place where I'm like, "OK."' Camila revealed.

The 25-year-old went on to add how reading books and listening to podcasts has helped her grow.

Adding that she is glad she went through the tough times, Camila said: "I do feel like just nothing beats experience and just living it."

"And I think I am at a point where I'm like, "You know what? I'm OK. I'm good,"' she said.

Things are better for the singer, she confesses, since she has learnt how to handle mental suffering.

"I feel the most balanced and least... I feel like I have the least mental suffering that I've had. In my late adolescent years and my early 20s, there was a lot of that. I feel like it does show in the music that I really did not have anxiety in the studio at all," she concluded.