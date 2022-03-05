Hilaria Baldwin updates fans on taking social media break, ‘see you soon’

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin is taking a 'break' from her social media.

The entrepreneur informed her fans and followers about taking a digital detox on Friday, via an Instagram post.

The 38-year-old yoga instructor shared her message that reads, “He friends! I’m gonna take a social break. I promise I’ll be back/ I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up,” she wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram on Friday. “I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok.”

The mother of six also shared some advice to her fans and wrote, “Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon.”

She then added in the caption of the post, “I cherish our community…I’ll come right back.”

Hilaria’s social media break comes just weeks after her husband Alec was sued by the husband of Halyna Hutchins, the 42-year-old cinematographer who was fatally shot on the set of Rust in October 2021 when a prop gun Alec was holding discharged.