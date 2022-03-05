Maksim Chmerkovskiy spends time on beach with wife Peta Murgatroyd after his return from Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is back to his normal life as he was spotted on a beach walk with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd after his return from Ukraine.
Dancing with the Stars alum arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday after spending several days escaping Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.
Chmerkovskiy, 42, was seen taking a stroll on the beach with his wife on Thursday as they return to normal life after a trauma.
In the pictures, they are seen wearing sweatpants, sweatshirts, sneakers, and sunglasses as they walked together on the sand.
They weren't shy about flaunting their PDA, with Chmerkovskiy wrapping his arm around Murgatroyd's shoulder and hers around his waist.
The beach stroll comes just one day after the couple — who wed in 2017 and share 5-year-old son Shai — had an emotional reunion at Los Angeles International Airport after Chmerkovskiy returned from Ukraine.
