Buckingham Palace shares details of Princess Anne’s visit to Netherlands

The Buckingham Palace has shared the details of Queen Elizabeth’s daughter Anne, Princess Royal, visit to the Netherlands on Friday.



According to details shared by the royal family, the Queen’s daughter, in Rotterdam, visited the Global Mercy, a new hospital ship which is due to set sail to Africa to provide accessible, free surgery and medical care to those in need.

The Princess, who is Patron of Mercy Ships International, met the ship’s medical volunteers and heard how they will provide healthcare training to local practitioners around the world.

The volunteers showed her around The Global Mercy’s onboard medical facilities.

While in Rotterdam, the Princess Royal also visited Van Ghent Barracks, home of the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps.

She met young officers and new recruits, who showed the Princess the base’s obstacle course.