Kelly Clarkson to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards

Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson will pay tribute to Dolly Parton at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.



The 76-year-old will take center stage on Monday to host the awards ceremony in Las Vegas alongside fellow singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen and rising star Gabby Barrett.



This year's Academy of Country Music Awards marks the first time viewers can watch the show exclusively via livestream. It will appear on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Carrie Underwood, nominated for her fourth entertainer of the year award, is one of the artists scheduled to perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Underwood's three entertainer of the year awards so far are the most won by any woman.

Also nominated for that top award are Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. Church and Stapleton will also perform live at the ceremony.





