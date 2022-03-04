Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ video branded ‘SCARY’ by Pete Davidson’s posse

File Footage

Kanye West’s latest bizarre dig at Pete Davidson in his music video for Eazy has been labelled ‘scary’ by Pete’s close friends.



The video, which shows Kanye kidnapping Pete and burying him alive, left Pete’s friends shocked and scared with one close friend of the Saturday Night Live comedian telling Page Six, “This is, for real, really scary.”

The same friend went on to add, “Pete doesn’t have a social profile, so most of the time he doesn’t even know what people are saying or doing.”

Pete, in fact, had returned to Instagram on Wednesday, March 2, before deleting his account once again.

Pete’s friends are not the only ones left open-mouthed at Kanye’s new video, with reports coming in that Kim Kardashian’s ‘jaw dropped’ after watching it.

The KKW Beauty founder’s pal told Hollywood Life, "Kim’s jaw dropped when she saw Kanye’s music video. Kim can’t believe what she was seeing unfold."

Meanwhile, Kim has been granted the status of a single woman this week, one year after filing for divorce from Kanye.