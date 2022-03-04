Harry Styles spotted filming video for upcoming album: See here

Harry Styles is gearing up for his third solo album and is already busy filming videos for the song!

In photos taken and shared by hawk-eyed Harry Styles fan accounts on Twitter, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was seen shooting the new videos in the Barbican Centre area in London on Thursday.

Styles made sure to put his fashionable side on display in a pillar box red coat and red sequined trousers with a black scarf, leather gloves, and heeled boots tying the look together.

Excited fans shared the photos with captions ranging from, “HS3 VIDEO ANNOUNCEMENT HERE WE COME!! NEW HARRY STYLES MUSIC HERE WE COME,” to, “I’m not sure if I’m psychologically prepared for this or not.”

The photos come just weeks after Styles was spotted filming a video with a huge bed outside of the Buckingham Palace.

Styles’ last album, Fine Line, released on December 13 2019.